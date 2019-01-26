As we prepare for the first Sunday without a competitive professional football game since the summer (tomorrow's Pro Bowl doesn't count), we thought we'd remember last weekend's exciting AFC Championship, where the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime, with the help of Adam Lambert and James Corden .

A live episode of Corden's Late Late Show aired on CBS following the network's telecast of the game, and, for its concluding segment, they rewrote new lyrics to Queen 's "Don't Stop Me Now," calling it "The Show's Ending Now." Corden began on piano, with Lambert appearing from behind a curtain after the first verse. Stagehands dressed as referees moved the piano away, and the curtain was pulled back to reveal dancers and balloons.

The lyrics referenced some of the game's key moments, such as Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins catching a bomb from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a key play where New England receiver Julian Edelman was judged to have muffed a punt, but was overturned on replay. Other lines acknowledged the cold weather in Kansas City and Patriots' coach Bill Belichick's inability to smile.

Lambert, who had a brief appearance in Bohemian Rhapsody , will be fronting Queen on a 23-date trek across North America this summer that they're calling the Rhapsody tour, in recognition of the success of the movie. They'll start in Vancouver on July 10 and end on Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 23. You can see all the dates here .