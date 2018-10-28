Def Leppard, Metallica Album Cover Artist Andie Airfix Dies at 72

Andie Airfix, the British graphic designer who created iconic album covers for artists including Def Leppard and Metallica has died at age 72.

He also worked on CD and DVD covers for the Rolling Stones , Guns N' Roses , Paul McCartney and David Bowie , among many others .

Airfix's death was announced on Oct. 17 via his social media accounts. His cause of death has not been revealed.

On Oct. 13, Miss Pokeno wrote, "This world has lost one of the good guys ⁦@AndieAirfix⁩ Great friend and brilliant artist I made a kite out of my red silk dress and flew it over Lisbon skies Loved that man," with a picture of the kite.

Just last month, Airfix noted he would, for the first time, exhibit his original, previously unseen works from the Def Leppard Hysteria sessions.

In an interview with Latest TV's Sophie Cook , Airfix discussed what he loved most about his work. "Probably a lot of traveling, because I've always insisted on seeing the artist rather than the management because, then you get the real grit of what you're trying to do — not watered down. So I was paid to travel to San Francisco, France, lots of different places to meet ... Paul McCartney, and just enjoy that encounter. Traveling has always been something I've done anyway, so to combine traveling with art work is genius. I've met Bowie a few times, but I've done work of him because he's a hero, he's always been a hero. I did designs for the Blitz Club in the '80s, and that's where I met him and a lot of people like Boy George and Marilyn, all those people who were sort of right on the beginning of something very big."