Halloween Tutorial: Gene Simmons’ ‘Demon’ Makeup

In case you haven’t heard, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons are back together! Okay, so maybe it’s not the KISS reunion we’ve hoped for, but over here at Loudwire HQ, we got the band back together with our latest Halloween makeup tutorial!

We already showed you how to transform yourself into the Spaceman , but for those of you looking to add a little more scare to your flair, makeup artist Christina Vega is going to show you how to become The Demon.

While Vega used a broader color palette to create the look of Ace, she only needed black and white Snazaroo face paints to create the iconic bassist’s face. In other words, this is a way cheaper look and will run you less than $15. It’s also a little simpler than Ace.

Christina was able to bang this look out pretty fast and it looks like the real thing. She created the black outline first, then filled in the white followed by the rest of the black. Same concept, but less steps. So, if you’re looking for an easier, but just as sustainable version of Gene Simmons, you’re definitely going to want to watch this.

If you’re looking to do a couple’s costume or theme with your friends, be sure to watch our Ace Frehley tutorial as well! Stay tuned for some more tutorials such as David Bowie ’s Aladdin Sane, King Diamond and Papa Emeritus III !