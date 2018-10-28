Dave Grohl Starts Halloween Early at 2018 Casamigos Party

With Halloween falling in the middle of the week this year, understandably there are a number of parties this weekend to mark the occasion. Among those getting in the spirit early were Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum, who attended the Casamigos Party in Beverly Hills Friday night (Oct. 26).

George Clooney and Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford's husband, were among those putting on the party. Gerber came dressed as David Bowie complete with the Aladdin Sane makeup. Grohl attended the event sporting an Alice Cooper-like look, though the dark makeup was a little more smeared around the eyes. This time last year, Grohl was rocking with Cooper while filling in as host for Jimmy Kimmel Live .

The rocker was spotted hanging with Gerber as well as hip hop mogul Diddy at the event. Other celebs spotted at the Hollywood party included Seth McFarlane, Zoe Kravitz, Paris Hilton, French Montana, Olivia Munn, Molly Sims, Kelsey Grammer, Jeff Probst, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Dobrev, Jane Seymour and Harry Styles, with the latter of which was sporting a very cool Elton John look mirroring John's bedazzled Dodgers baseball uniform shot from the '70s.

After touring for a good portion of the year, Grohl will get a nice break before playing another show. The Foo Fighters' next scheduled performance comes in February as they help launch The Fillmore in New Orleans.

