The heavy wet snow is causing power outages in Central New York.

According to the National Grid website , 16,569 customers were without power as of Noon today.

Oneida County, 11,028

Herkimer, 2,463

Madison, 3,068

Oneida, 14,798

National Grid says it's "assessing conditions" as far as to when power is expected to be restored.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

