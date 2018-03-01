The Cobra Kai do not wax on. The Cobra Kai do not wax off. Everything you learned in The Karate Kid goes out the window with a fresh trailer for the YouTube Red sequel series , as Sensei Johnny takes an unorthodox approach to training the next generation of dojo fighters.

“I’m gonna teach you the style of karate that was taught to me,” warns Billy Zabka ’s Johnny Lawrence in another look at the upcoming series; this time without all that pesky reverence to the 1984 film . The new generation of Cobra Kai don’t exactly look like they’re learning the best fundamentals, and – in a dig at Mr. Miyagi’s famous “wax on, wax off” lesson – Johnny couldn’t care less about how they wash windows. We still don’t have a premiere date, but here’s the series’ synopsis:

Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.

Supporting cast will include Mom star Courtney Henggeler as Daniel’s wife and business partner Amanda, Mary Mouser as their daughter Samantha, Parenthood alum Xolo Maridueña as new Cobra Kai recruit Miguel Diaz, and Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son Robby Keene. Ed Asner will also put in guest appearances as Johnny’s stepfather Sid Weinberg. As previously revealed , Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Hot Tub Time Machine alum Josh Heald and Harold and Kumar creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

