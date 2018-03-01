Just when you thought FX and Ryan Murphy wrung every last drop from The People v. O.J. Simpson , FOX will air another side of the story. Twelve years after FOX had the good sense to pull O.J. Simpson ’s distasteful If I Did It special, The Juice will officially be loose as a Lost Confession in the coming weeks.

FOX both confirmed and released a first teaser for O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? , a new March 11 8:00 P.M. special repackaging the aborted 2006 interview in which Simpson sought to plug novel If I Did It . The book and accompanying interview was to feature Simpson’s theoretical account of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown and friend Ronald Goldman, despite being acquitted of the crime. FOX faced significant backlash from the families of Brown and Goldman in 2006, though both have since approved the release.

Worth noting – Simpson will not profit from FOX’s airing. Soledad O’Brien will host the special with limited commercial interruptions, and will be joined by “a panel of analysts to discuss the interview and provide context.” Explorations of Simpson’s story have been lucrative in recent years, including both FX’s Emmy-winning American Crime Story chapter, and ESPN’s Oscar-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America .

Even 2018 suggestions of airing Simpson’s pseudo-confession are not without criticism, so stay tuned to see whether FOX goes through with O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession .