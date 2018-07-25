Nightly Drone Light Show Coming To New York State Fair

For the first time ever, The New York State Fair will host a nightly drone light show at the expanded New York Experience area on the fair's West End.

This show will use 25-drones, and is presented by Great Lakes Drone Company . You will be able to see drones flying in precise patterns to form objects, timed with music. Kinda like a cool firework show, minus the fireworks!

Syracuse.com reports the show will be held nightly at 9:30PM, except for Labor Day.

