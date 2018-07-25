If you’ve ever been to one of the classic car shows at a Bob’s Big Boy restaurant, it feels a bit like traveling back in time. Old school cars parked outside an old-fashioned diner as oldies blast from a nearby radio; it’s enough to transport you to another era. That’s a bit of the same feeling you’ll get watching a new video from the set of Quentin Tarantino ‘s next movie.

For his Once Upon a Time In Hollywood , a tale of the film industry during the height of the Manson Family murders in the summer of 1969, Tarantino has transported parts of Los Angeles back to the era. A new set video captured by a fan on YouTube gives an awesome extended look at the set, where a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard has been transformed into a ‘60s dream.

There’s old school buses and cars, a phone booth, and throwback advertisements – you’ll spot a bus poster for Red Apple Cigarettes. Tarantino’s crew has also given a handful of classic Hollywood movie theaters era-appropriate makeovers, from the Vogue you’ll see in the video – which is playing a 1968 William Friedkin musical comedy – to the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard.

Set in the late summer of 1969, when Sharon Tate and others were murdered at her Cielo Drive home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Leonardo DiCaprio as a former TV star, Margot Robbie as Tate, who happens to be his neighbor, and his stunt double, played by Brad Pitt . A handful of new set photos have arrived online too. Please enjoy Pitt’s excellent Robert Redford cosplay:

Here’s more of Leo wearing a turtleneck and leather jacket like no one else:

The Tarantino film also stars Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, along with Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, and Clifton Collins Jr. Prepare to be transported back to the ‘60s when Once Upon A Time in Hollywood arrives in much less cool-looking theaters on July 26, 2019.