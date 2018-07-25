With all the rain many CNY roads are covered in water. What should you do if you encounter a flooded road?

Flash floods happen quickly, and you need to be especially cautious when you come upon water covered roadways. The National Weather Service says over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.

of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. 12 inches of rushing water will carry away a small car,

of rushing water will carry away a small car, 2 feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles.

of rushing water will carry away most vehicles. It's NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

The phrase 'Turn Around Don't Drown' is used to encourage the public about flood safety. You should never drive through flood water but if you have no other alternative then take these precautions from AA .

Avoid floodwater if there are downed electrical lines in it.

Let oncoming traffic go first.

Make sure your headlights are on.

Drive slow but steady.

Test your brakes as soon as possible when you're out of the water.

Jimmy Piccola

