‘Peppermint’ Trailer Makes Jennifer Garner a Badass Again

Kids these days don’t know what they’re missing: back in my day, the name Jennifer Garner wasn’t synonymous with faith-based family dramas and credit card commercials. Back then, she was the star of Alias, the J.J. Abrams TV series about a super-cool, kick-ass spy who has a seemingly limitless supply of wigs. Thank goodness that the first trailer for Peppermint is here to set the young folks straight on just how badass J-Garns can be.

Directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), Peppermint stars Garner as a woman who wakes up from a coma to find out that her husband and daughter were brutally murdered. Instead of letting her life become a Lifetime movie of the week, she skips right to the “vengeful AF” stage of grief, turning herself into a hardcore vigilante determined to kill the thugs responsible for ruining her life.

On the one hand, I am stoked to see Jennifer Garner back to her action-packed ways with a movie that’s like John Wick meets Eye for an Eye (you know, the one where suburban mom Sally Field goes HAM on Kiefer Sutherland). On the other hand…this is a movie about a white lady who goes around killing a bunch of hispanic dudes. Even if they are drug-dealing murderers, it’s not exactly a good look.