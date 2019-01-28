Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Ricky Medlocke can be seen joking about staging a reunion tour following their current farewell run in an upcoming episode from the fourth season of the Speakeasy music chat show.

In each episode, artists are twinned with the interviewer of their choice to discuss their careers. The fourth season features Joe Elliott , Billy Gibbons , Sting and Lenny Kravitz , with full episodes available at speakeasytalks.com and various public TV stations, along with World Channel.

In the exclusive premiere clip below, Van Zant tells host Rob Tannenbaum about a conversation with his colleagues: “I was talking to the guys and they said, ‘You know the the best part of a farewell tour?’ I said, ‘No, what's that?’ They said, ‘The reunion tour!’

"We had a blast doing Speakeasy ,” Rossington said in a statement. “We’ve been reminiscing a lot on our farewell tour this year and it was so cool to sit down with fans in such a small theater and share some of those memories with them. And Rob Tannenbaum did a great job with the interview. We could have talked all afternoon! Look forward to everyone seeing the episode.”

“In our fourth season of Speakeasy , we are really defining what sets this series apart,” said the show's executive producer Don Maggi. “It’s as much fun for the artists to participate in our format as it is for our viewers to sit in on that conversation.”

Skynyrd’s farewell tour continues on Mar. 2 in Ottawa, with dates confirmed until July 20 in Walker, Minn. In a recent interview, Rossington confirmed the band had plans beyond the end of the road trip.