‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Rami Malek Wins SAG Acting Award

Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody added another big award to its trophy case at tonight's SAG awards. Three weeks after the Freddie Mercury biopic won two Golden Globes , star Rami Malek picked up the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the ceremony tonight from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury,” Malek said while accepting his award . “I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life and being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire. I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is again for him.”

The film itself was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, but that award instead went to Black Panther .

Earlier this week, Bohemian Rhapsody picked up five Academy Award nominations , including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor. The Oscars, the film world's most prestigious awards, will be presented on Feb. 24 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be broadcast on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. If Malek wins, he will become the fourth actor in five years to win the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Oscars, following Eddie Redmayne (2015), Leonardo DiCaprio (2016) and Gary Oldman (2018).

Released in November, Bohemian Rhapsody overcame numerous obstacles, including difficulty in finding a leading actor (plans to work with Sacha Baron Cohen famously fell through ), the firing of director Bryan Singer , questions about whether the film was " hetwashing " Mercury's sexuality, mediocre reviews and a script that took liberties with known moments the group's history to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all-time .