Hear Sammy Hagar’s New Single With the Circle, ‘Trust Fund Baby’

Sammy Hagar has premiered the first song from the Circle's upcoming new album Space Between . You can stream the complete lyric video for "Trust Fund Baby" below.

The former Van Halen singer earlier released a short preview clip of the track. He's also now confirmed a May 10 release date for the Circle's initial studio effort. The group is rounded out by bassist Michael Anthony , drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. They debuted with 2015's At Your Service , a live album and DVD .

The full track listing for Space Between is reportedly due on Feb. 4, along with tour details. Hagar has already begun scheduling concert dates in support of the project.

Anthony was a member of Van Halen with Hagar between 1985-96 and then again from 2003-05; they were also part of Chickenfoot , along with Chad Smith and Joe Satriani . Bonham, the son of John Bonham , filled in for his dad during Led Zeppelin reunion gigs held in 1988, 1995 and 2007. Johnson also appeared on Hagar's most recent solo effort, 2014's Lite Roast .

"We call ourselves the Circle because this band has kinda taken me full circle in my career," Hagar told Rolling Stone . "I can play from every era, from Montrose to Van Halen to solo, Chickenfoot and some Led Zeppelin."

Hagar has hinted that Space Between could be his final album . Chickenfoot debuted a new song called "Divine Termination" during a 2016 concert, but their most recent LP dates back to 2011.