Joe Perry Announces Solo ‘Joe Perry and Friends’ Shows

Joe Perry will play three dates in support of his new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto , next month.

He'll be joined by his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford and Extreme 's Gary Cherone for a show he's calling "Joe Perry and Friends." They'll begin at the House of Blues in Boston on April 18 and, over the next two nights, will play at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, Va., and the Music Box at Borgata in Atlantic City, N.J. Perry's openers for the first two nights will be former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau and Joe Perry Project singer Charlie Farren.

As of now, these are the "only confirmed performances" on Perry's calendar for his solo album, according to a press release. Tickets go on sale Friday, with full details available on his website .

Cherone sang lead on Aerosmith songs when Perry debuted the Sweetzerland Manifesto material at a Los Angeles show back in January, which also featured Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo brothers. That evening also included contributions from Slash , Robin Zander , Chris Robinson , David Johansen, Terry Reid and Johnny Depp, who is listed as the album's executive producer.

Although Perry is out working his solo record, he's less enthused about the idea of Aerosmith putting out something new -- mostly because he feels it won't be heard. "Everybody’s vibe is we’d like to have some new material," he recently said . "But we've got so many songs that we haven't played in so long, and other songs that we've never played, so there are a lot of things to come into consideration when you talk about a new record. Sometimes I think about, ‘What's the point?’ We've got all these songs that we've already written that have been on these albums that we'd love to play that no one's ever heard before."