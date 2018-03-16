The previous four years worth of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will soon be available on four-DVD or two-Blu-ray set. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert, 2014-2017 is set to arrive on April 24. On the same day, the Hall will put out five digital albums consisting of induction ceremony highlights from 2010-17, with each release covering two years.

Boasting 674 minutes of footage and 53 performances, the collection, which can be pre-ordered at Amazon , features the induction speeches and performances that made those evenings memorable. This includes Paul McCartney playing with Ringo Starr ; sets by Journey , Rush , Pearl Jam and Cat Stevens, reunions by past and present members of Chicago and Cheap Trick ; and the surviving members of Nirvana being joined by Joan Jett , Sonic Youth 's Kim Gordon and St. Vincent . Deep Purple , Peter Gabriel , Green Day and Yes also perform.

“From the first induction ceremony in 1986, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has sought to honor the top names in all genres of rock ’n’ roll,” Joel Peresman, president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release. “These ceremonies have provided unique once-in-a-lifetime moments as the inductees and presenters come together to celebrate the legacy of these artists and it’s a privilege to produce this important part of music history and to share it with you!”

This year, Bon Jovi , the Cars , the Moody Blues , Dire Straits , Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be enshrined in the Hall. The ceremony will take place in Cleveland on April 14.