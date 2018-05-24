Sure Sign Of Warmer Weather, Hinckley Boat Launch Open

If you're a boater in Central New York, you're itching to get on the water. The New York Power Authority is going to scratch that because the boat launch at the Hinckley dam and reservoir is open for business.

You can now use the boat launch. along with the fishing access area for the 2018 season. Rome Daily Sentinel reports that the boat launch is open daily. The launch will remain open as long as reservoir conditions remain safe for boating.

The past few years it seems a common issue that the water levels get so low that boating isn't allowed at times on Hinckley. Hopefully, that problem doesn't happen this summer.