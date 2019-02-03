NY Boater Safety Classes Beginning In March

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol has announced the first dates for the free Sheriff’s Marine Patrol NYS Boater Safety Course in 2019.

Forget all the cold weather, it's time to start thinking about summer and getting out on the water. If you're new to boating in CNY you're going to need the course if:

You were born on or after May 1st 1996 and you will be operating a motorboat.

You operate a personal watercraft (PWC) and are at least 14 years of age and older (as of 1/1/2009 you must be 14 years old to operate a PWC alone.)

If you are less than 10 years old, you may operate a motorboat (non-PWC) only if someone over 18 or someone between the ages of 10 and 18 who holds a safety certificate in on board with you.

In order to make these classes as convenient as possible for residents, they will be held in various locations throughout Oneida County. The first class will be conducted on March 23, 2019 at the Oneida County Department of Public Works conference room, 5999 Judd Road in Oriskany .

All classes begin promptly at 9:00 A.M. and because it is an 8 hour class, it is recommended that everyone bring snacks, drinks and/or a lunch. This class is limited to 20 students and additional classes will be offered at a later date if the need arises.

To sign up for this free, eight hour class, please call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-765-2222 and speak with Sue.

To find additional class dates and locations, you can also visit the NYS Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation’s web site at www.nysparks.com/boats or call 1-800-336-2628.