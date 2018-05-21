New York State Canals Open With No Tolls For Recreational Use
The New York State Canal System is now fully open for the season. Are you ready to boat from Utica to Oneida Lake?
The 2018 season is also a nice one for those who use the canal for recreational use. There is now a special waiver of tolls for recreational boaters through 2018. That means when you go through locks, if you are boating for fun, you won't be paying a dime this year.
The hours of operation this year will be 7AM to 5PM through October 10th. For maps, boaters' alerts and more information, visit the NYS Canal Corporation site.