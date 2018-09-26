Herkimer’s Halloween Pumpkin Pagent and Parade

For the fourth year in a row Herkimer will host a safe and family friendly trick-or-treat event.

On Friday, October 27 bring the kids in their costumes and be ready to line up at the County Court House on North Main street at 4:45 p.m.

The parade will be led by the Herkimer Fire Department and the Herkimer Police Department at 5:00 p.m. to Myers Park, where there will be trick or treat stations sponsored by local businesses.

Kids will also be able to enter the pumpkin carving/painting contest (3 different age groups).

There will be a DJ playing Halloween music and cider and doughnuts for sale with all money raised benefiting Business and Professionals Association of Herkimer's fundraiser to open a community center in the village.

The event runs until 7 p.m. so you won't have to have the kids out after dark!

