Darkest Mornings of 2018 Are This Week in CNY

If you notice you have a lot of trouble waking up in the morning, this might be why.

Thursday, October 25, to Saturday, November 3, 2018, will be the darkest mornings of the year, with the latest sunrise times. Sunrise on Saturday, November 3, 2018, will be 11 minutes later (in Daylight Savings Time) than the latest Winter sunrises in late December and early January (in Standard Time). On the last day of Daylight Savings Time, morning twilight will begin at 6:38 AM, sunrise will be at 7:38 AM. No wonder we can't get out of bed!

The dark mornings won't last long, on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at 2 AM EDT, we "fall back" to 1 AM EST, making the change to Standard Time. Then our sleeping problems will be for other reasons.

[ Moon.NASA.Gov ]