Mike Myers Is in Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Movie

Bohemian Rhapsody , the long-awaited movie telling the story of Freddie Mercury and Queen , is set to come out on Nov. 2., and one of the most interesting pieces of casting has been confirmed: Mike Myers appears as EMI executive Ray Foster.

The news comes via BuzzFeed , which points out that he was seen in the second trailer , unrecognizable behind a wig, sunglasses and facial hair and sporting a British accent.

In the film, his character is trying to convince the band not to release the groundbreakingly ornate six-minute long song " Bohemian Rhapsody " as the first single from their 1975 album A Night at the Opera . "Mark these words," he says. "No one will play Queen."

You can see him in the trailer below.

Last year, it was reported that Myers was lobbying for a role in the film. His involvement adds an interesting layer to the proceedings. One of the most famous scenes in his hit 1992 movie Wayne's World featured Myers, Dana Carvey and their friends riding around their hometown of Aurora, Ill., in a 1976 AMC Pacer cranking up "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The success of the movie put the song back on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reached No. 2. In 2014, Myers revealed that he lobbied to get Queen's classic in the movie against the wishes of the studio, which wanted a song by Guns N' Roses for that scene.

"Queen, at that point -- not by me and not by hardcore fans, but the public had sort of forgotten about them," Myers said . "Freddie had gotten sick, the last time we had seen them was on Live Aid, and then there were a few albums after where they were sort of straying away from their arena-rock roots. But I always loved 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' I thought it was a masterpiece. So I fought really, really hard for it. And at one point I said, 'Well, I’m out. I don’t want to make this movie if it’s not 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'"