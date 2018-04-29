Guess Who’s Selling This $4.95 Million Rock Star Home? Exactly.

Former Guess Who lead singer Burton Cummings has placed his Los Angeles-area house on the market. The asking price is $4.95 million, and you can see pictures of it below.

The listing can be found at Coldwell Banker, who refer to the Tudor Revival mansion found at 3598 Alta Mesa Drive in Studio City, Calif., as "Cummings Castle." The 5,000-square-foot property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, high ceilings, wood floors, four fireplaces, updated kitchen and a swimming pool.

As you can undoubtedly see from the pictures, the house is noted for its view. Sitting on a 1.7-acre lot at the top of a mountain overlooking Wilacre Park and the Santa Monica Mountain Reserve, it offers views of the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, Sierra Pelona Mountains, and the Angeles National Forest. For added privacy, the house is accessible via private road, custom wrought-iron gates and a long cobblestone drive, and is surrounded by oak and walnut trees. The Los Angeles Times notes that Cummings purchased the house, which was built in 1976, five years ago for $1.75 million.