Richie Sambora's first post-Rock & Roll Hall of Fame project tops the list of May 2018 new music releases.

The former Bon Jovi guitarist and Orianthi are set to release their first album together as RSO. Produced by Bob Rock, Radio Free America features guest appearances by Orianthi's former boss Alice Cooper, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. from Paul McCartney's band.

Speaking of McCartney, the former Beatles star is offering four new solo reissues, including the rare Thrillington album. A deluxe, four-disc retrospective of Glenn Frey's solo career includes familiar hits, deep cuts, concert recordings and previously out-of-print early songs. The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 focuses on the decade of music Bruce Springsteen issued after Born in the U.S.A. made him a superstar, while Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976) takes a look back at Steve Miller's early days.

Celebrate Jethro Tull's 50th anniversary with a pair of new career-spanning compilations. Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story promises a comprehensive overview of one of rock's true guitar innovators. Brian Eno is also issuing a set of new, rare and unreleased tracks written for art installations between 1986 and the present.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

May 4

Brian Eno, Music for Installations

Cliff Richard, The Singles & EPs Collection 1958-62

Roy Buchanan, Live at Town Hall 1974

Shonen Knife, ALIVE! In Osaka (DVD/CD)

Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (vinyl)

Tom Verlaine, Cover

May 11

Glenn Frey, Above the Clouds: The Collection

Jerry Garcia, Before the Dead

Jizzy Pearl [Ratt, Quiet Riot], All You Need Is Soul

John Mellencamp, Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theatre (DVD/CD)

RSO [Richie Sambora and Orianthi], Radio Free America

Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son