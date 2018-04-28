May 2018 New Music Releases
Richie Sambora's first post-Rock & Roll Hall of Fame project tops the list of May 2018 new music releases.
The former Bon Jovi guitarist and Orianthi are set to release their first album together as RSO. Produced by Bob Rock, Radio Free America features guest appearances by Orianthi's former boss Alice Cooper, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. from Paul McCartney's band.
Speaking of McCartney, the former Beatles star is offering four new solo reissues, including the rare Thrillington album. A deluxe, four-disc retrospective of Glenn Frey's solo career includes familiar hits, deep cuts, concert recordings and previously out-of-print early songs. The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 focuses on the decade of music Bruce Springsteen issued after Born in the U.S.A. made him a superstar, while Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976) takes a look back at Steve Miller's early days.
Celebrate Jethro Tull's 50th anniversary with a pair of new career-spanning compilations. Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story promises a comprehensive overview of one of rock's true guitar innovators. Brian Eno is also issuing a set of new, rare and unreleased tracks written for art installations between 1986 and the present.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
May 4
Brian Eno, Music for Installations
Cliff Richard, The Singles & EPs Collection 1958-62
Roy Buchanan, Live at Town Hall 1974
Shonen Knife, ALIVE! In Osaka (DVD/CD)
Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (vinyl)
Tom Verlaine, Cover
May 11
Glenn Frey, Above the Clouds: The Collection
Jerry Garcia, Before the Dead
Jizzy Pearl [Ratt, Quiet Riot], All You Need Is Soul
John Mellencamp, Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theatre (DVD/CD)
RSO [Richie Sambora and Orianthi], Radio Free America
Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son
May 18
Bruce Springsteen, The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996
Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (six-disc box set)
Jeff Beck, Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story (DVD)
Joe Bonamassa, British Blues Explosion Live (DVD)
Paul McCartney, New; Chaos and Creation in the Backyard; Thrillington; and Wings Greatest (reissues)
Pink Floyd, Pulse (vinyl reissue)
Roger Joseph Manning Jr. [Jellyfish], Glamping (EP)
Simon & Garfunkel, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme (reissue)
Stephen Bishop, Red Cab to Manhattan (reissue)
Steve Miller Band, Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)
Supertramp, Breakfast in America (reissue)
May 25
The Beatles, Four Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring the Beatles (DVD)
Chrissie Hynde, Alone With Chrissie Hynde (DVD)
Don Airey [Deep Purple], One of a Kind (vinyl reissue)
Elvis Presley, Just Elvis: All His Ed Sullivan Show Performances (DVD)
Jethro Tull, 50 for 50; 50th Anniversary Hits
Jonathan Davis [Korn], Black Labyrinth
The Smithereens, Covers
Spock’s Beard, Noise Floor
Coming in June and Beyond
Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive Vol. 2 (1980-1983)
Def Leppard, The CD Collection: Volume 1 (seven-disc box set)
Roger Daltrey, As Long as I Have You
ZZ Top, Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs
Megadeth, Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good! (expanded reissue)
Paul Rodgers, Free Spirit: Celebrating the Music of Free