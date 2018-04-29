Phil Collen Still Isn’t Bothered by Def Leppard’s Rock Hall Snub

Def Leppard have been eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for years, and they've certainly racked up more than enough hits and record sales to merit consideration. But for now, they're still on the outside looking in — and guitarist Phil Collen says that's totally fine with him.

The subject came up during Collen's recent interview with New York radio station Q103, and although there's probably no great way of responding publicly to one's exclusion from this type of institution, he managed to matter-of-factly offer a persuasive shrug in the Hall's direction during the conversation. "I have no idea," Collen insisted regarding Def Leppard's absence. "It's nothing to do with us. The people vote, and it's usually a trendy thing."

Pinning the Rock Hall's inductions on trends might sound like sour grapes, but Collen went on to make it clear he doesn't bear anyone any ill will. "Honestly, it doesn't bother us at all," he continued. "We hope our fans just like the music, they come to the tours, buy the records, and the music means something special to 'em. All of that stuff really means nothing. If it ever happens, great; if not, great."

You can listen to the interview below.