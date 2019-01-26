Frank Zappa’s ‘Zappa in New York’ Getting 40th Anniversary Box

Frank Zappa 's celebrated December 1976 concerts at New York's Palladium are getting boxed up for a new 40th-anniversary set. The four shows – held the week between Christmas and New Year's – were later whittled down for 1978's Zappa in New York double album.

Those 10 tracks – which include some studio overdubs – make up the first disc of a new Zappa in New York: Deluxe Edition box that collects more than three hours of previously unreleased material from the concerts, as well as a disc of other songs from Zappa's vault.

The expanded reissue will be released on March 29, and available as a five-CD box, three vinyl LPs and digitally. The box comes in a limited-edition metal tin that looks like a manhole cover and includes a replica ticket from the concert run. The album has been remastered and marks the first time its original mix has been issued since its debut 41 years ago.

The remaining discs feature alternate performances of every song found on the original album, as well as a take on each song played during the four-night series of shows. You can see the track listing for the deluxe edition below.

“We are excited to bring you this new deluxe version of Zappa in New York ," the Zappa Family Trust write in the album notes. "[It's] an opportunity to re-examine and celebrate the source material of a great album while exploring the events of Frank’s life in late December 1976. Collections like these really show of the work ethic of a musical genius."

An early taste of the album – the unreleased rarity “The Purple Lagoon/Any Kind of Pain” – is available for streaming now at Spotify . The song is also available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album .

Frank Zappa, 'Zappa in New York: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

DISC 1 – THE ORIGINAL 1977 VINYL MIX

1. Titties & Beer

2. I Promise Not To Come In Your Mouth

3. Big Leg Emma

4. Sofa

5. Manx Needs Women

6. The Black Page Drum Solo/Black Page #1

7. Black Page #2

8. Honey, Don’t You Want A Man Like Me?

9. The Illinois Enema Bandit

10. The Purple Lagoon

DISC 2: BONUS CONCERT PERFORMANCES – PART ONE

1. “The Most Important Musical Event Of 1976”

2. Peaches En Regalia

3. The Torture Never Stops

4. The Black Page #2

5. Punky’s Whips Intro

6. Punky’s Whips

7. I Promise Not To Come In Your Mouth

8. Honey, Don’t You Want A Man Like Me?

9. The Illinois Enema Bandit

10. “Two For The Price Of One”

11. Penis Dimension

12. Montana

DISC 3: BONUS CONCERT PERFORMANCES – PART TWO

1. America Drinks

2. “Irate Phone Calls”

3. Sofa #2

4. “The Moment You’ve All Been Waiting For”

5. I’m The Slime

6. Pound For A Brown

7. Terry’s Solo

8. The Black Page Drum Solo/Black Page #1

9. Big Leg Emma

10. “Jazz Buffs and Buff-etts”

11. The Purple Lagoon

12. Find Her Finer

13. The Origin Of Manx

14. Manx Needs Women

15. Chrissy Puked Twice

16. Cruisin’ For Burgers

DISC 4: BONUS CONCERT PERFORMANCES – PART THREE

1. The Purple Lagoon/Any Kind Of Pain

2. “The Greatest New Undiscovered Group In America”

3. Black Napkins

4. Dinah-Moe Humm

5. Finale

DISC 5: BONUS VAULT CONTENT

1. The Black Page #2 (Piano Version)

2. I Promise Not To Come In Your Mouth (Alternate Version)

3. Chrissy Puked Twice

4. Cruisin’ For Burgers (1977 Mix)

5. Black Napkins

6. Punky’s Whips (Unused Version)

7. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version)