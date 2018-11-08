Frank Zappa Talks About Holograms in Promo for Hologram Tour

The Zappa Family Trust released a video teaser for the 2019 Frank Zappa hologram tour , which is set to feature former colleagues performing alongside the projection. Guest stars like Steve Vai are also participating.

The hologram was created by Eyellusion, which also created the Ronnie James Dio hologram, with the show built around previously unreleased recordings. Titled "The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa," the shows will include Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin, Ed Mann and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers. Guitarist Vai is among the additional guests who'll appear.

In the promo clip, the voice of Zappa himself can be heard mentioning holograms. “It's fascinating to me how into holograms my dad was," his son Ahmet Zappa said in a statement. "It's unbelievable that we have Frank in his own words talking about it,”

“The fact that we're now finally able to technologically bring to life the ideas and concepts my father talked about so many years ago is astonishing,” Ahmet noted. “People's minds, eyes and ears will be stunned by the crazy amounts of awesomeness they'll be exposed to every night on this tour. For the first time in a long time, Zappa fans will get to see and hear brand spanking new music performed by Frank with his live band and enjoy never-before-heard versions of their favorite songs, all while brain-melting visuals make them laugh, smile and perhaps even cry.”

While details are yet to be revealed, he said more than 100 dates were being planned.