Frank Zappa Hologram World Tour Dates Announced

The just-confirmed Bizarre World of Frank Zappa hologram tour will include new music and former bandmates. U.S. shows kick off on April 19; tickets go on sale this Friday.

"We're excited to world premiere a handful of Frank Zappa compositions," son Ahmet Zappa said in a news release. "These mind-melting concerts we're putting together celebrate the music, often surreal imagery and humor synonymous with Frank."

Eyellusion will oversee the hologram; the company earlier presented similar shows devoted to the music of Ronnie James Dio . Seven European Zappa shows are also set for May. A complete list of announced dates, cities and venues is below. Additional concerts will be announced. For more information, visit www.zappa.com

The accompanying band will include Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers, along with guest turns by Steve Vai , Vinnie Colaiuta, Warren Cuccurullo, Ian Underwood, Napoleon Murphy Brock and others.

The show was constructed from “hours of never-before-seen Zappa performance footage” shot in 1974, when he converted his rehearsal space into a sound stage and recorded a full-length performance “seen only by the camera operators in the room.”

The 'Bizarre World of Frank Zappa' Tour

4/19 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theater

4/20 – Rochester, NY, Kodak Center Theater

4/22 – Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie

4/24 – Long Island, NY, Paramount Theatre

4/26 – Boston, MA, Shubert

4/28 – Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre

05/1 – Wilkes Barre, PA, Kirby Center

05/2 – Collingswood, NJ, Scottish Rite Auditorium

05/3 – Baltimore, MD, the Modell Lyric

5/9 – Edinburgh, UK. Playhouse

5/11 – Gateshead, UK, Sage

5/12 – Manchester, UK, Bridgewater Hall

5/13 – Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

5/14 – London, UK, The Palladium

5/16 – Ostend, BEL, Kurssal

5/17 – Amsterdam, NLD, Rai Theater