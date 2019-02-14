Donut Sticks Coming to Central New York McDonald’s

Roses are red, violets are blue, the rumors of Donut Sticks coming to McDonald’s are true.

Starting February 20, for a limited time, you can enjoy Donut Sticks that are made fresh every morning. They’re sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm.

“We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers. Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation . “We initially tested them in select Illinois restaurants in early 2018, and then again in October 2018, as it was critical that we perfected them before we brought them to our customers nationwide. We looked at several donut shapes, tested a variety of doughs and even worked to get the amount of cinnamon sugar just right for the recipe.”

Get Donut Sticks by the half-dozen or by the dozen. Pair it with a small McCafé brewed coffee for a special price at participating restaurants in central New York.

I'll take 2 dozen please!