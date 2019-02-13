How To Shovel Snow So Plows Don’t Block Your Driveway

You just got done shoveling your driveway. Now a snow plow is coming by, to cover up that hard work at the end of your driveway. How can you avoid it?

Fredericksburg reports on a helpful tip: When facing the street, shovel away the snow that is along the shoulder to the left of the driveway entrance. By creating this open area of about ten feet, you’ll eliminate the chance of a plow pushing snow back across your entryway.

In addition, by shoveling the snow already on your driveway to the right, it prevents the plow from pushing it back in:

“We do acknowledge not everyone will want to additionally shovel part of the shoulder, so shoveling the snow in your driveway to the right is a great start.”"

Happy shoveling.