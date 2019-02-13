Select canned dog food has been recalled by the FDA due to elevated vitamin D levels.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition recalls 25 varieties of canned dog food products after receiving a complaint about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D. An investigation by the company did confirm high levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death. Symptoms to look for include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

The following

The affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund. For more information, please contact Hill’s via our website or at 1-800-445-5777.