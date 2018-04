Spring will be here eventually in Central New York. What better time to break out your truck? The 315 Truck Meet will be back in time on May 5th.

The meet will be held on Saturday May 5th at 1PM at the Westmoreland Golf Club. There will be prizes awarded to Best In Show Diesel, Best In Show Gas, Oldest Diesel, and Oldest Gas.

All proceeds will be donated to the family of Officer Kevin Crossley. There is a $5 admission fee for each truck, free to attend.

