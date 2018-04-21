Say what you want about the DCEU, there’s one aspect in which they are far ahead of any other giant franchise company working today: giving female directors a chance at helming big superhero blockbusters. Patty Jenkins ’ Wonder Woman ended up being the best movie the DCEU has ever put out, and Margot Robbie ’s Harley Quinn spinoff is poised to give another female director a shot: Cathy Yan.

Deadline reports that Yan is Warner Bros.’ top choice to direct the Birds of Prey movie, which is something of a Suicide Squad spinoff featuring Harley Quinn and some combination of Black Canary, Barbara Gordon, and Huntress that has yet to be revealed. Yan is far from a blockbuster director, having caught Warner Bros.’ eye with her Sundance movie Dead Pigs from last year. If a deal is struck, Yan would be the first Asian female director ever to oversee a superhero movie, and one of the few women to make it into the club as well. Apparently, her presentation for Birds of Prey beat out a bunch of ideas from more established male directors.

Deadline also mentions that Robbie and her production company LuckyChap were really gunning for a female director for this project, and the screenwriter, Christina Hodson ( Bumblebee, Batgirl ), is also a woman. Robbie, as the best character in the dismal Suicide Squad , has a few spinoffs in the works, including Harley Quinn & the Joker and Gotham City Sirens , for which David Ayer will be returning to direct.