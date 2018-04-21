DC In Talks to Land Its Third Female Director, Cathy Yan, For Harley Quinn Spinoff ‘Birds of Prey’
Say what you want about the DCEU, there’s one aspect in which they are far ahead of any other giant franchise company working today: giving female directors a chance at helming big superhero blockbusters. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman ended up being the best movie the DCEU has ever put out, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spinoff is poised to give another female director a shot: Cathy Yan.
Deadline reports that Yan is Warner Bros.’ top choice to direct the Birds of Prey movie, which is something of a Suicide Squad spinoff featuring Harley Quinn and some combination of Black Canary, Barbara Gordon, and Huntress that has yet to be revealed. Yan is far from a blockbuster director, having caught Warner Bros.’ eye with her Sundance movie Dead Pigs from last year. If a deal is struck, Yan would be the first Asian female director ever to oversee a superhero movie, and one of the few women to make it into the club as well. Apparently, her presentation for Birds of Prey beat out a bunch of ideas from more established male directors.
Deadline also mentions that Robbie and her production company LuckyChap were really gunning for a female director for this project, and the screenwriter, Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Batgirl), is also a woman. Robbie, as the best character in the dismal Suicide Squad, has a few spinoffs in the works, including Harley Quinn & the Joker and Gotham City Sirens, for which David Ayer will be returning to direct.