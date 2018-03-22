If you were to tell me another live-action version of Alice in Wonderland was being made with Margot Robbie as the Mad Hatter, I’d be annoyed, but also kinda into it. (Anything is better than that last Mad Hatter we were stuck with.) But that’s not entirely what’s happening with Terminal , a mysterious neo-noir thriller led by Robbie.

We first heard about the project back in 2016 when a first look photo featured Robbie as a sort of futuristic neon take on Kim Novak in Vertigo . Now the first teaser trailer has arrived to unveil a little more detail, but not a ton. In it, Robbie speaks in a slow, British accent about some mysterious location where, “in order to survive it, some say you need to be mad as a hatter.” The camera tracks Robbie from behind as she walks through neon-lit corridors. Visually, it looks pretty cool and stylish, but that plus Robbie’s sinister ramblings also give me worrisome Lost River vibes.

Here’s the full synopsis:

This movie follows two assassins with a sinister mission, a fatally ill teacher, an enigmatic janitor, and a waitress with a double life. Murderous consequences unravel as their lives meet at the hands of a criminal mastermind wanting revenge.

Terminal is written and directed by Vaughn Stein, who’s worked as a second and third AD on a handful of titles like Beauty and the Beast and World War Z . It also stars Simon Pegg , Max Irons , Dexter Fletcher , and, most intriguingly, Mike Myers ! Hopefully we’ll learn soon more about whatever this criminal-infested Wonderland is all about. There’s no word on a release date yet, but Terminal is expected to hit theaters sometime this year.