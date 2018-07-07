The Allman Brothers Band’s 2003 rendition of “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More” has been released in association with its inclusion on the new four-disc archive set Peach Picks: Cream of the Crop 2003.

The collection, produced by guitarist Warren Haynes, was released last month. You can listen to it below.

Haynes remembered the time period as a “really good” one for the band, which had just released their 2003 comeback album Hittin’ the Note, written after the departure of Dickey Betts.

“We had all the new material and we were reinventing a lot of old material and the band was on a high note at that point,” Haynes said recently. “So it just seemed like a good thing to go back and make [the recordings] available to folks. … Not having heard any of the stuff in a long time, when I went back to start listening to it. It was just really refreshing to get a snapshot of where the band was at that moment."

Released in memory of Greg Allman and Butch Trucks, both of whom died last year, Peach Picks could be the first in a series of similar releases.