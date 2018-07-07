Samuel L. Jackson Gives a Sneak Peak of ‘Captain Marvel’s Costume

There have been a few leaked set photos of Brie Larson in action as Captain Marvel, the next big Marvel hero to make the jump from comics to the MCU. But this Instagram photo from good old Samuel L. Jackson, who appears in the film as the (not dead yet) Nick Fury (Captain Marvel is a period piece set in the 1990s), showing off a brand-new T-shirt from the movie’s special effects department, is maybe the strongest indication yet that when Larson shows up in the film, she’ll be bringing one of the character’s coolest accessories: Her helmet.

If Larson also has a mohawk with the helmet, that would really be something.

It’s just a shirt, and it could have nothing to do with Larson’s final costume in the film. But the blue space in between the two red shoulder panels in the image matches the leaked set photos of Larson’s costume (and don’t match Captain Marvel’s comic costume, which is solid red all the way across the shoulders and chest). So you are well within your rights so geekily speculate about this.

Also where do we get this shirt? This shirt is amazing. Who’s got one? Captain Marvel, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, and also starring Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, and Clark Gregg, opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.