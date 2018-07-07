New Joe Strummer Box Set to Include Rare and Unreleased Songs

An upcoming box set of Joe Strummer solo songs includes a demo of "London Is Burning," one of the last things the Clash legend recorded before he died in 2002.

Joe Strummer 001 also features songs with the 101ers and the Mescaleros, as well as his initial post-Clash recordings with ex-bandmate Mick Jones. It's due on Sept. 28 in the usual formats, including a huge deluxe limited-edition box set.

Among the gems inside are rare soundtrack songs (including an outtake of "Crying on 23rd," from Sid & Nancy), collaborations with artists like Johnny Cash and a particularly rare unreleased cassette demo from the mid-'70s called "Letsagetabitarockin."

“In September 1975, I finally got Joe to type up his lyrics, along with a rough recording," Strummer's friend Julian Yewdall told Rolling Stone. "I then posted these back to myself, and deposited the sealed envelope in my bank’s vault, as this was the easiest way I knew of legally protecting his copyright. Over 30 years later and long after I had closed the account, I came across the forgotten bank receipt among some old letters, and on returning to the bank, was amazed and delighted when they handed me back the envelope free of charge."

"London Is Burning," recorded with the Mescaleros, was later issued as "Burning Streets" on Streetcore, a 2003 posthumous release. The cassette edition of Joe Strummer 001 is where you'll find the "U.S. North Basement Demo," recorded by Strummer and Jones in 1986. The complete track listing is below.

A new book, available in the box set and deluxe editions, is filled with "rarely seen and previously unpublished memorabilia from Joe's personal collection as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums," according to a news release.

'Joe Strummer 001' Track Listing

"Letsagetabitarockin"

"Keys to Your Heart"

"Love Kills"

"Tennessee Rain"

"Trash City"

"15th Brigade"

"Ride Your Donkey"

"Burning Lights"

"Afro-Cuban Be-Bop"

"Sand Paper Blues"

"Generations"

"It’s a Rockin’ World"

"Yalla Yalla"

"X-Ray Style"

"Johnny Appleseed"

"Minstrel Boy"

"Redemption Song" (with Johnny Cash from Johnny Cash: Unearthed)

"Over the Border" (with Jimmy Cliff from Fantastic Plastic People)

"Coma Girl"

"Silver & Gold"

"Letsagetabitarockin" (Previously Unreleased 1975 Cassette Tape Demo)

"Czechoslovak Song" / "Where Is England" (Previously Unreleased 1983 Early Version of "This Is England")

"Pouring Rain" (1984, Previously Unreleased)

"Blues On the River" (1984, Previously Unreleased)

"Crying on 23rd" (1985, Outtake from Sid & Nancy)

"2 Bullets" (1985, with Pearl Harbour; Previously Unreleased)

"When Pigs Fly"

"Pouring Rain"

"Rose of Erin" (Previously Unreleased)

"The Cool Impossible" (Previously Unreleased 1993 Demo)

"London Is Burning" (2002, Mescaleros; Previously Unreleased)

"US North" (1986, Mick Jones from Candy Mountain; Previously Unreleased)

Seven-Inch Single

"This is England" (Previously Unreleased July 1984 Demo)

"Before We Go Forward" (Previously Unreleased July 1984 Demo)

Cassette: 'U.S. North Basement Demo'

Recorded 1986, a previously unreleased session featuring Mick Jones discovered in Joe’s cupboard.