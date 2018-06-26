Water Bottles In Cars Are Extremely Dangerous Summer Months

There have been rumors that drinking water from a water bottle left in cars can be unsafe to drink and can lead to breast cancer. However, did you know leaving a water bottle in the car during summer months is extremely dangerous?

A water bottle left inside a car on a sunny day could ignite the upholstery and start a fire. Seriously, it can, and has. It's almost like the magnifying glass effect on your car, and papers inside. It could cause a massive fire.

Given the right kind of plastic container and the right environmental conditions, sun shining through a water bottle can indeed lead to combustion. A round plastic bottle filled with clear water can act as a lens that concentrates the sun's energy on one point."

Hoax Slayer points out if the sun's energy is concentrated through a water bottle on to combustible material, then it is possible that fire could result.