There are 4 new millionaires in New York for the new year. 1 winning ticket for the $425 Mega Millions jackpot was sold in the Empire State and 3 others hit the second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for January 1st:

34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball 14

The winning ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service on Long Island. The million dollar winners came from Westchester, St Lawrence and Queens, according to the New York Lottery .

Million Dollar Ticket Winners :

Price Chopper in Canton

Old Village Pantry in Pleasantville

Mike & Faye Deli in Little Neck

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing Friday, January 4th.

The winning $298 PowerBall ticket was also sold in New York. Too bad none of the winners are in central New York.