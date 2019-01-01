Marc Hauser, a celebrity photographer who shot the cover for John Mellencamp 's Scarecrow album, has passed away. He was 66.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Marc Hauser," read a Facebook post from his studio. " In the past few weeks, Marc suffered some health complications that forced him to be hospitalized. He died peacefully last night. Marc has left us with a deep void, that will be hard to fill. His strong spirit, his laughter and stories will remain with us forever, just like his legacy and impact on the photo community. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. We love you Marc."

Hauser was raised in the Chicago area and started taking photos at the age of 13. By the '80s, he had become a well-respected photographer, with subjects including Mick Jagger , Eric Clapton , Michael Jordan and Dolly Parton . He'd won more than 100 awards for his work, including a Clio.

However, during a shoot in 2007, he was taking shots of a golf course when the crane in which he was situated toppled over, and he fell to the ground. As a result of the accident, he lost the use of his right eye and had his right leg amputated. During his rehab, his equipment was stolen from his studio.

He was able to continue working, switching to family portraits, launching a Groupon deal for $159 per session. But as his health deteriorated -- he suffered from diabetes and kidney problems -- his medical bills escalated, with friends creating a GoFundMe page to help pay for them.