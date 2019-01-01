You’re Invited to an Anniversary Party at a CNY Brewery

Woodland Farm Brewery is celebrating its 3rd year in business and they want you to be a part of the event. So much so, their anniversary party is going to span the whole weekend.

That's right - Woodland isn't just celebrating on Friday for their special day, they're taking up the whole weekend. That way you have no excuse, you have to get to the brewery and have a celebratory beer or two with the gang.

The party begins on Friday, January 4th as the Woodland crew bring back two of everyone's favorite brews, "Sagey" and "Syrup Sucker." "Syrup Sucker has actually been made with local maple syrup (from Tibbitts Maple in New Hartford). And they're going to be offering special discounts if you want to purchase a crowler of these two of their "beginning beers."

On Saturday, Woodland is going to release two barrel-aged beers that were made specifically for this anniversary party. They're called "Bourbon Batch 3" and "Rye Batch 3."

As for Sunday, it's going to be a busy day wrapping up the anniversary celebration. There will be brunch at 11am and at 2pm "Remsen Social Club" will be performing. What can you expect during brunch? Well, according to post on the Facebook Event Page "Woodland's 3rd Anniversary Weekend! :

...Woodland's Sunday morning brunch food menu features such offerings as Heidelberg french toast paninis, waffles, Black Button Bourbon Cream infused whip cream, and more! They also offer brunch cocktails, beermosas, coffee, and of course, beer. Drink specials will be available throughout the day!

Sounds pretty good, doesn't it?? We're getting hungry just thinking about it... And thirsty!

To keep up-to-date on Woodland's big anniversary weekend, you can check out/follow the Facebook Event Page: Woodland's 3rd Anniversary Weekend! and be sure to follow their original Facebook Page: @Woodlandbeer

[Woodland Farm Brewery - Facebook Event Page]