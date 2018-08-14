2018 Herkimer County Fair Highlights

The Herkimer County Fair is underway now through August 19, 2018. Here are some highlights you won't want to miss.

More than 70,000 people will make their way through the gates and enjoy all the sights, sounds and food it has to offer.

Ticket Prices:

$3.00 Children 5 - 12, children under 5 free

$10.00 Adults (over 12)

CHILDREN'S DAYS ( Children 11 & under Admitted Free / Rides open at Noon )

Wednesday August 15th - 10.00a.m. - 4:00p.m

Thursday August 16th - 10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.

Pay One Price for Ride Specials:

Wednesday, August 15th - 12.00p.m. - 4:00p.m

Wednesday, August 15th - 6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m

Thursday, August 16th - 12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.

Sunday, August 19st - 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.

SENIOR CITIZEN / ADULT DAY ( Half Price Admission for all Adults )

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 15th - 10.00a.m. - 4:00p.m

Tuesday, August 14 Highlights:

3:00 pm Opening Ceremonies

4:00 pm Gates Officially Open

5:30 pm Small Animal Judging

6:30 pm Jr. Miss, Little Mister, Little Miss Pageants

8:30 pm Princess, Prince, Queen Pageants

10:30 pm Fireworks

Wednesday, August 15th Highlights:

10:00 am to 4:00 pm Children's Day (rides open at Noon) ½ Price for Adults + Seniors until 4:00 pm

11:00 am Senior Bingo

6:00 pm Brookfield Garden Tractor Pull

Thursday, August 16th Highlights:

1:00 pm Ice Cream Giveaway

7:00 pm Demolition Derby with Vans and Trucks

7:30 pm Curtis Grimes, 'The Voice' Finalist

Friday, August 17th Highlights:

3:00 pm Children's Pedal Tractor Pull

5:00 pm Children's Pedal Tractor Pull

7:00 pm Demolition Derby

7:30 pm & Lonesome Dove (rock & country)

Saturday, August 18th Highlights:

1:00 pm Talent Show A

4:00 pm Children's Rodeo

6:00 pm 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pull & Mid-Valley Auto in Ilion, NY

7:30 pm & Grit N Grace

Sunday, August 19th Highlights: