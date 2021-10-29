Big things are coming to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York. It'll soon be home to camping, entertainment, and more animal exhibits.

Owner Jeff Taylor has extensive plans at both the park and the safari, but also nearby properties. "We have been working diligently behind the scenes with future developments."

The first step before breaking ground on the new projects is getting the proper permits and approval from the town board. "We are at the end of the process and hoping for approvals by the end of November," said Taylor. If approved, Taylor expects work to start at the park before the end of the year. "Construction could begin in early December."

The new project will be done in two phases. The first phase will include a high-end camping resort with unique options and amenities for the whole family. The second phase will include another animal exhibit that won't be a part of the zoo. "It’s going to be a project of camping, entertainment, and animals all in one," said Taylor who doesn't want to give away too many details until he gets approval to move forward.

A tease was given on Facebook on what's to come and the guesses started to poured in.

Melissa Ward is hoping the expansion includes an aquarium. "It would be super awesome. We don't have a really good one in a short driving distance."

Nicole Procopio wants camping at The Wild. "That would be really cool. Listening to the animals at night."

More details will be released soon on what the future holds for The Wild. All I can say is, it's going to be HUGE and I can't wait!

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities.