You Can Rent An Old Church In New York On Airbnb

Looking to rent a church for a long weekend, or just for the night? The Leibhardt church in the beautiful Catskills is the place to check out.

This church has been transformed into a perfect getaway for a family or a group of friends year round. It's up for grabs on Airbnb.

This 115 year old church has been immaculately transformed into a great getaway with a heated salt water pool, an outdoor hot tub (open all year), a small pine forest, a garden, and fruit trees. For $425 a night, this can be yours to rent!