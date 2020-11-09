You Can Book A Trip To See Titanic For $125K

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's to enjoy experiences more than things. With the holiday season almost here, consider booking a once in a lifetime experience, if you have the cash.

In May of 2021, tourists will have the opportunity to visit the shipwreck of the Titanic. The New York Post reports that beginning next spring, there is a series of six dives planned to visit the British passenger ship, which you can buy tickets for. This will be hosted by OceanGate Expeditions:

“All the bones are gone. There are no bodies down there. There are boots and shoes and clothes that show where people were 100 years ago, and that is very somber,” Stockton Rush, president of undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, told Bloomberg of the RMS Titanic’s submerged wreck."

These upcoming Titanic dives are the first ones in about 15 years. They have the purpose of tourism, but also the goals of being research missions to create a 3-D model of the ships remains, and take a look at what's left of the wreck.

A ticket to be one of a dive’s nine “mission specialists” costs $125,000. So what does that ticket include?

1) The dive also includes a private cabin on an eight-day sail from Canada.

2) You'll be invited to take a turn driving the five-person submarine. Yes, you'll be able to take a spin of the sub.

3) You're not allowed to play "Yellow Submarine" from the Beatles while on board.

The Post also reports that three dozen people have already booked seats on the upcoming dives. You can learn more to book here.