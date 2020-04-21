Quarantine Got You Hungry? Snag Free Nuggets at Wendy’s on Friday

Chicken nuggets are always delicious, but they're even more delicious when they're free. Wendy's is coming in clutch with free nuggets later this week after witnessing inspiring acts of kindness all across the country.

The fast food chain took to Twitter Monday night to announce the promotion, saying all of the love has inspired them, and while they may not be able to give us hugs at the moment, they can give us nugs. Aw, how sweet!

Friday, April 24, you can swing by any Wendy's drive-thru location and pick up a free 4-piece of spicy or crispy nuggets... no purchase necessary. In fact, to quote Wendy's tweet, "not a single string attached."

So swing by, pick up your free nuggets and bring them home to enjoy while you're social distancing. And then continue to think of ways to make the world a little brighter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Other fast food chains have also been giving away free food across America during the coronavirus pandemic. Taco Bell jumped on the free-food-during-quarantine train a few weeks ago for Taco Tuesday, giving guests a free Doritos Locos Taco in the drive-thru, no purchase necessary.