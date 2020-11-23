Thanksgiving Food Your Dog Can Eat

Although we shouldn't be too indulgent with our dogs, there are a few things on the Thanksgiving menu that they can eat, and it's good for them!

While we've got your attention, let's quickly go over foods that are toxic to your dog. The American Kennel Club says there's an uptick in emergency vet visits across the U.S. because of unsafe “human” food that dogs end up eating this time of year.

Do Not Feed These Foods To Your Dog:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

If you spoil your pets as we do, here are a few extras you can share from your Thanksgiving meal and not feel guilty.

Healthy Thanksgiving Food For Fido:

Plain sweet potatoes: They are a great source of dietary fiber, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and beta-carotene. You can dehydrate sweet potato slices as an alternative to store-bought treats.

Apples: Natures toothbrush is full of vitamins A and C and a good source of fiber, but make sure you don't give dogs the seeds as they can be toxic.

Turkey meat: Dog's can eat plain turkey. Make sure it is not seasoned or covered in gravy. Do we need to say not to give turkey bones to dogs? Poultry bones can splinter during digestion, causing blockage or even tears in the intestines. Also, avoid the skin as it's likely to have been prepared with butter, spices, or other fatty ingredients that may cause pancreatitis or other issues for your dog.

Plain green beans: Green beans are great for dogs and contain plant fiber, manganese, and vitamins C and K.

Plain peas

Pumpkin: Canned pumpkin is our go too for any tummy troubles. Just make sure it's plain pumpkin. You can even roast fresh pumpkin for them and freeze. Pumpkin is also good for their skin and coat.

Frozen plain yogurt for plain Keifer tastes great and offers probiotics and a huge dose of nutrients.

We hope you and Fido have a very happy and safe Thanksgiving!