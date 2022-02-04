The 8 Worst Insurance Companies In New York Based On Complaints

Consumers who have issues with their car insurance provider can file a complaint with the state to be investigated. These 8 auto insurance companies had the most complaints by consumers upheld, meaning the company was in the "wrong." New York Department of Financial Services receives and investigates such complaints,

The DFS ranks automobile insurance companies doing business in New York State based on the number of consumer complaints upheld against them as a percentage of their total business over a two-year period. Complaints typically involve issues like delays in the payment of no-fault claims and nonrenewal of policies. Insurers with the fewest upheld complaints per million dollars of premiums appear at the top of the list. Those with the highest complaint ratios are ranked at the bottom.

The rankings below are based on the most recent data, which is from 2019. DFS warns that the larger a company is, the more likely they are to have more complaints. Of the companies that had the most upheld complaints, three of them are actually Allstate operating under different names and two are State Farm.

8. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Garrison had 41 total complaints, 7 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 24 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 10 were 'Upheld Complaints'

7. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

State Farm (Fire and Casualty) had 56 total complaints, 12 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 33 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 11 were 'Upheld Complaints'

6. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate (Property and Casualty)had 38 total complaints, 6 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 19 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 13 were 'Upheld Complaints'

5. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Progressive had 144 total complaints, 48 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 74 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 22 were 'Upheld Complaints'

4. Country-Wide Insurance Company

Country-Wide had 115 total complaints, 26 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 57 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 32 were 'Upheld Complaints'



3. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate (Fire and Casualty) had 240 total complaints, 66 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 135 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 39 were 'Upheld Complaints'

2. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

State Farm (Mutual Automobile) had 315 total complaints, 119 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 145 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 51 were 'Upheld Complaints'

1. Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate had 216 total complaints, 44 were 'Question of Fact Complaints,' 77 were 'Not Upheld Complaints' and 95 were 'Upheld Complaints'

