Signs Of Encouragement For CNY Police Departments

The outbreak of COVID-19 is stressful for many, including police officers. Your encouragement means everything to them.

Local Police officers are concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones while helping with the response to COVID-19 along with doctors, other health care providers, and first responders.

This is a difficult time for everyone young and old alike, but your thanks make it worthwhile to those on the front lines.

Here are a few photos we wanted to pass along. Be sure to thank someone today!

We would also like to take a moment to thank everyone on the front lines from cashiers at the grocery store to all the health care workers, first responders and all essential employees. THANK YOU!

