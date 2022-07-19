Woofstock 2022 Brings Peace, Love, And Pups Together In Central New York

If you're looking for a day of fun with your pups here in Upstate New York, look no further than Woofstock 22.

Woofstock 22 will take place on Saturday August 13th from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at Veterans Memorial Field located at 360 North Main Street in Oneida. Woofstock is a fundraising event for Wanderers' Rest. The proceeds of the event help to underwrite the rising costs of sheltering, healing, and caring for more than six hundred homeless cats and dogs that pass through the shelter in Madison County each year.

Wanderers’ Rest, along with other pet rescues and shelters, will bring adoptable animals and informational items. Shop through the many vendors and bring your kids along for the fun! There will be a kids area with a playground and children’s craft area, food and beverages, live music, a bounce house, a dunk tank, and more!

Throughout the day you can enjoy demonstrations, get your picture taken by a photographer, and ‘Smooch Your Pooch.’ There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. Here's a look at the entertainment for the day:

11am-1pm: Matt Chase and Thunder Canyon 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Leslie and Dave from Crushing Midnight

Remember, admission is free. The event is dog friendly. All that they ask is that you provide proof of rabies vaccination and all pups must be leashed the entire time.

Poker, Paws, and Passion 2022

Poker, Paws, and Passion is scheduled to take place on Saturday December 3rd at Theodore’s Restaurant in Canastota. You can read more on this upcoming event online here.

